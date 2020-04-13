467 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Albania, 23 victims

TIRANA, April 12 - Twenty-one new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 467 in Albania. According to the Public Institute of Health, today's cases were identified in Shkodra, Tirana, Durres and Has, of whom two are children and one is a doctor. The children are reportedly in stable condition.

So far, tests have been conducted on 4070 people. Out of the total 43 patients at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, seven are in intensive care and two are intubated. At the COVDID 2 Hospital, nine patients are hospitalized, seven of whom are in intensive care.

The death toll remains at 23, after a 72-year-old from Tirana passed away on Thursday evening at the Infectious Diseases Hospital. The woman suffered from several underlying health conditions - chronic renal failure, high blood pressure and hypothyroidism.

The Ministry of Health also announced that 232 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered. However, they will have to be quarantined at home for 14 days.

Currently, the geographical distribution of the infected patients across Albania is as follows:

Tirana 221 cases

Durrës 42 cases

Lushnje 6 cases

Elbasan 15 cases

Fier 32 cases

Kavaja 8 cases

Rrogozhina 4 cases

Korça 17 cases

Vlora 5 cases

Shkodra 70 cases

Lezha 14 cases

Berat 2 cases

Has 13 cases

Kruja 6 cases

Tropoja 4 cases

Puka 5 cases

Mirdita 3 cases

The Albanian government has restricted movement of automobiles and pedestrians throughout the territory by imposing a curfew from 5 a.m. to 17:30 p.m, with only one person per household being authorized to move. This week, citizens will not be allowed out of their houses on Saturday and Sunday. All international air, sea and land travel is banned and schools, kindergartens, bars, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, concert halls and parks are also closed.





