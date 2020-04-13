Gov’t extends lockdown to full weekend as curfew is lifted

TIRANA, April 13 - As of Monday, citizens are able to go out of their houses between 5 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and pharmacies, banks and marketplaces will remain open between the same time period. However, the government also announced that total lockdown will last from Friday at 5:30 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

The authorization for movement will continue to be given to only one person per household for 90 minutes a day within the 5 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. curfew. Residents are required to apply for the permit as usual via text message or by accessing e-albania.

Previously, residents were allowed to leave their homes between 5 a.m. until 1 p.m. from Monday to Saturday after receiving authorization from the government to do so. Based on the latest Order, pedestrian movement is now permitted until 5:30 p.m., but lockdown will be extended to include Saturday as well.