Coronavirus, Kosovo PM calls on Albanian diaspora to make donations

April 13 - Kosovo's current Prime Minister Albin Kurti called on the Albanian diaspora to help the government in the fight against the coronavirus. In a video posted on his Facebook account, the Prime Minister said the government has opened a special bank account for anyone who can make a donation.

"Dear compatriots, in regard to the situation in which our country finds itself, I urge you to once again become part of solidarity, perhaps more than ever before, and to help us in the fight against COVID-19. We are aware that the pandemic has affected both you and your relatives in Kosovo. However, as all the times that we have stood together, we will overcome this together as well," he said. Due to the lack of funds to withstand the COVID-19 emergency, Kosovo's future and its people are in danger, Kurti added.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister said that all the responsibilities for the decisions related to facing the coronavirus situation will be taken by the Ministry of Health. At a press conference, he said that preventive measures are necessary, as the country is entering a difficult period of confrontation and pandemic.

On April 13, 79 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kosovo, bringing the total number to 362. This marks the highest surge in cases since March 13, when the first patient with Covid-19 was confirmed in Kosovo.