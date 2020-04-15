494 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Albania, 25 victims
TIRANA, April 15 - A 90-year-old man in Fier passed away on Wednesday morning, bringing the death toll to 25 in Albania. The victim had been under intensive care for 11 days and suffered from underlying health conditions including diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure. Despite the medical staff's efforts, the 90-year-old succumbed to the disease.
Nineteen new coronavirus cases were also confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 475 in Albania.
So far, tests have been conducted on 4558 people. Out of the total 39 patients at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, five are under intensive care. At the COVID 2 Hospital, nine patients are hospitalized, seven of whom are in intensive care.
The Ministry of Health also announced that so far, a total of 251 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered. However, they will have to be quarantined at home for 14 days.
Currently, the geographical distribution of the infected patients across Albania is as follows:
- Tirana 237 cases
- Durrës 42 cases
- Lushnje 6 cases
- Elbasan 16 cases
- Fier 32 cases
- Kavaja 8 cases
- Rrogozhina 4 cases
- Korça 18 cases
- Vlora 5 cases
- Shkodra 71 cases
- Lezha 14 cases
- Berat 2 cases
- Has 13 cases
- Kruja 7 cases
- Tropoja 4 cases
- Puka 5 cases
- Mirdita 3 cases
- Kukes 6 cases
The Albanian government has restricted movement of vehicles and pedestrians throughout the territory by imposing a curfew from 5 a.m. to 17:30 p.m, with only one person per household being authorized to move. This week, citizens will not be allowed out of their houses on Saturday and Sunday. All international air, sea and land travel is banned and schools, kindergartens, bars, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, concert halls and parks are also closed.