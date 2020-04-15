European Commission to exempt WB from export authorisation of medical equipment

TIRANA, April 15 - The European Commission announced yesterday that it had started consultations with EU Member States on a draft regulation to adjust the export authorisation scheme set up on 15 March as an emergency measure that elapses on 25 April 2020, which exempts the Western Balkans from the scheme as well.

The new regulation is set out to apply for a limited period of 30 days (as of 26 April 2020), and it covers one single product category, protective masks. The Commission services find that this is the only remaining category, where an export authorisation is necessary in order to secure an adequate supply to protect the health of Europeans, European Commission, which is responsible for EU’s common trade policy, stated.

The new scheme proposes some changes with respect to its geographical scope. In addition to previously existing exceptions, it exempts from the authorisation requirement exports to Western Balkans countries, which are engaged in a process of deep integration with the Union as well as Gibraltar and territories of Member States excluded from the EU customs union.

In the spirit of international solidarity, the new scheme now explicitly requires Member States to authorise exports of emergency supplies in the context of humanitarian aid and to process the relevant applications in an expedite manner.

The new scheme also asks the Member States to positively assess exports to State agencies in charge of distributing personal protective equipment or involved in combating the coronavirus outbreak, subject to a check on availability with the Commission.

In line with the Commission’s efforts to match supply and demand in the EU, the regulation obliges Member States to consult the European Commission when assessing whether to issue an export authorisation. The Commission shall issue an opinion within 48 hours from the receipt of the request. In this context, the purpose of the newly set up Clearing House is to coordinate efforts to match supply and demand in the EU and ensure that available supplies of materials go where they are most needed.

Last week, four Foreign Ministers of the Western Balkans sent a letter to European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan, Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi and EU High Representative Josep Borrell with a request to exclude the region from the EU Regulation by which certain medical products for personal protection were placed under the regime of export restrictions or special export licenses.