German police arrest five men suspected of plotting attacks in Germany and Albania

April 15 - German police have arrested five men suspected to be members of an Islamic State group that had been planning attacks on US military facilities in Germany, according to prosecutors. Two of the suspects were also accused of travelling to Albania to carry out an assassination attempt in exchange for 40 000 dollars.

Prosecutors said that the men - all five of whom are citizens of Tajikistan - were arrested by tactical police units on Wednesday in the region of North-Rhine Westphalia. The suspects were identified as Azizjon B., Muhammadali G., Farhodshoh K., Sunatullokh K. and Ravsan B. and reportedly joined the Islamic State group in January 2019 with the intent to carry out attacks in Tajikistan. However, prosecturos claim that they later shifted their focus to Germany after being given orders from two high-ranking IS leaders in Syria and Afghanistan.

According to the prosecutors, the men had been planning to attack US military facilities and had already ordered bomb parts online.

Although two of the suspects were accused of travelling to Albania as hit-men in exchange for $40,000, the plan had reportedly failed and they eventually returned to Germany.