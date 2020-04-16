518 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Albania, 25 victims

TIRANA, April 16 -Twenty-four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 518 in Albania. The announce met was made by Minister of Health Ogerta Manastirliu during a parliamentary session on Thursday morning.

So far, tests have been conducted on 4830 people. "Medical personnel have been tested and less than 9 percent have tested positive, over half of those affected have recovered. In both COVID hospitals, we are running at 14 perce4nt capacity. We have no shortage of protective material, apparatus and respirators. The number of healed has exceeded the number of active infected," Manastirliu said.

However, Manastrirlu added, "we are still at war although we have managed to flatten the curve by tracking every case." Lastly, she thanked the medical staff who are on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.

The Albanian government has restricted movement of vehicles and pedestrians throughout the territory by imposing a curfew from 5 a.m. to 17:30 p.m, with only one person per household being authorized to move. This week, citizens will not be allowed out of their houses on Saturday and Sunday. All international air, sea and land travel is banned and schools, kindergartens, bars, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, concert halls and parks are also closed.