UPDATE: COVID-19 claims 26th victim in Albania

TIRANA, April 16 - A 64-year-old woman died on Thursday morning at the 'COVID 2 Hospital' in Tirana, bringing the death toll to 26 in Albania. The victim already suffered from several underlying health conditions and had been intubated for two days. Despite the medical staff's efforts, the 64-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest which ultimately led to her death.

Twenty-four new cases were also confirmed in Albania during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 518. One of the new cases was identified in Mallakaster, thus extending the geographical distribution of infected patients across the country further.

Out of the total 43 patients at the two hospitals that are treating COVID-19 patients in Albania, 10 are in intensive care, three of whom are intubated, while a total of 277 patients have recovered but will have to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Currently, the geographical distribution of the infected patients across Albania is as follows: