Repatriation flights from Rome to recommence on Saturday

TIRANA, April 16 - The Albanian government will once again enable repatriation flights for all Albanian citizens who want to return home starting from Saturday. Minister of Transport Belinda Balluku explained that all citizens who wish to fly back home will be required to stay at a hotel in Durres for 14 days upon their arrival, but the cost will be covered only partially by the government. As for the ticket price, Balluku said that the minimum ticket prices have been applied to cover a part of the quotas.

As of Thursday, all applications and reservations for all Albanians who want to be repatriated from Rome to Tirana can be done through the 'Air Albania' website.

Prime Minister Rama announced that an amount of 14 euros will be covered by the government, as the full stay price is 21 euros, while the rest will be covered by the repatriated citizen. On the other hand, flight tickets, which cost 100 euros, will be fully covered by the citizens.

The flights will be carried out by national flag carrier airline 'Air Albania', as the previous time.