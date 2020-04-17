Low-risk businesses to gradually reopen in upcoming days

TIRANA, April 17 - Low-risk businesses including retail shops, taxi services with only one person aboard, furniture stores as well businesses selling lighting equipment, flowers, jewelry and children's toys, will reopen in the upcoming days, Prime Minister Edi Rama announced on Thursday. The rest of the businesses, which are categorized as medium-risk and high-risk businesses, may resume their activity later in May. However, the gradual reopening will be accompanied with strict rules to avoid further spread of the coronavirus.

Rama explained that medium-risk businesses include urban road transport, retail trade of used goods, driving schools as well retail trade in tents and markets. High-risk businesses, which will be the last to reopen, include

restaurants that do not offer delivery service, entertainment activities, education, sports activities, gyms and intercity transport.

The PM added that in the next 10-15 days the movement of vehicles will be loosened as well. In regard to the retirees who are currently not allowed to leave their home, he stressed that restrictive measures will be eased throughout May.