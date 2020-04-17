CAA welcomes appointment of EU new Special Representative for Kosovo-Serbia Dialogue



TIRANA, April 17 - The Council of Albanian Ambassadors welcomed the appointment of Miroslav Lajčák as EU Special Representative for the Kosovo-Serbia Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues, simultaneously praising the EU's engagement to stabilize bilateral relations between Kosovo and Serbia.

In a statement released on Wednesday, CAA wished Lajčák success on his mission adding that there is belief "that he will promote the EU’s policies and interests in the region, playing an active role in the efforts to achieve comprehensive normalization of the relations between Serbia and Kosovo, improve good neighborly relations and reconciliation between partners in the Western Balkans."

Furthermore, the Council of Albanian Ambassadors once again emphasized that Kosovo's status as an independent multi-ethnic state within its international borders does not need further discussion as it has contributed to maintaining peace, security and stability in the region as well as beyond.

According to the CAA, Lajčák 's experience as a veteran diplomat "will prevail over approaches that could trigger a vicious cycle of crises and open the Pandora box in the region" and "his efforts to address the outstanding issues between Serbia and Kosovo will facilitate their mutual recognition as sovereign and independent States."

Slovak diplomat Miroslav Lajčák was officially appointed on April 1st by the European Council as its Special Representative for talks between Pristina and Belgrade as well as other Western Balkan issues.

Last week, the first letter sent by Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti to Lajčák, stated that the government of Kosovo "is committed to the dialogue with Serbia, and to reach a final, comprehensive and legally binding agreement between the two countries" but no negotiations over border changes should be made during the dialogue with Serbia.

In his response to Prime Minister Kurti, Lajčák commended Kosovo's commitment "to normalize relations and the negotiation process, and that it is ready to work towards a comprehensive and legally binding agreement." He stressed that his appointment signals " a first concrete sign of willingness to engage in the EU Facilitated Dialogue" and will work “tirelessly and dynamically” within his duty.

However, debates ahead of Lajčák 's appointment prompted hesitation in some EU countries and in Kosovo, as Slovakia is one of the five European countries that do not recognize Kosovo's independence yet.