COVID-19, Hungary donates PPE to Albania

TIRANA, April 17 - Hungary has donated 100,000 surgical masks and 5,000 medical protective suits to Albania to assist the country in the fight against COVID-19. The equipment was delivered to Albania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gent Cakaj by Hungarian foreign minister Pèter Szijjártó during his visit in Tirana on Friday.

During the meeting, both counterparts agreed that the EU decision to open negotiations with Albania, although delayed, was appropriate, as this decision is not only important for deepening internal reforms, but also for increasing the credibility of the European Union in the region.



Cakaj said that despite the current situation, Albania is prepared and ready to perform all technical and political tasks, which are required to further advance in the negotiation process, starting with the First Intergovernmental Conference.

On his part, Szijjártó stated that this was a Hungarian success as well, as it came under Hungarian commissioner for enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, after eleven years of failure by the European Commission.



The discussion also focused on the Joint Economic Commission between Albania and Hungary, which is expected to be developed as soon as the situation becomes more favorable, as an incentive for further deepening of economic cooperation between the two countries.