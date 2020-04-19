U.S. donates $800k for restoration of cultural monuments damaged by earthquake

TIRANA, April 18 - The US Embassy has donated 800,000 dollars for the preservation and restoration of cultural sites damaged by the November 26 earthquake in Albania. As part of the International Day of Monuments and Archaeological Parks, the U.S. Embassy announced that it would donate the maximum amount of funds to restore three important cultural sites in Kruja, Durres and Preza through the Ambassadors Fund for the Cultural Preservation.

The three castles suffered significant damage to their walls due to the earthquake that hit Albania in November 26 last year. Deemed as some of the most well-known cultural sites in the country, the castles carry historical significance related to the Byzantine Empire as well as the Ottoman Empire.

The AFCP Large Grants Program supports the preservation of major ancient archaeological sites, historic buildings and monuments, and major museum collections that are accessible to the public and protected by law in the host country. The U.S. Embassy opened calls for proposals for the AFCP in 2019, through which Albania was later granted the amount of 800,000 dollars.