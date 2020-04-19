Orthodox Easter in Albania, sights of prayers at home and empty churches resemble communist era

TIRANA, April 19 - This year, unlike others, people celebrated Orthodox Easter in their homes as churches remained empty due to the restrictions on gatherings tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Such a situation has not occurred since the communist era, when the practice of religion was strictly prohibited in Albania.

Although freedom of religion is now constitutionally protected, a good amount of Albanians have not forgotten the times when it was prohibited. Total ban on religion began in 1976 and lasted until December 1990 but during these years, people would practice their religion in secret and celebrations would take place behind closed doors. Thirty years later, the sights of empty churches and celebrations on Sunday, brought back memories of Albania's communist past.

Nevertheless, this time services were held by Orthodox priests in many Albanian cities and broadcast live on TV for people to watch from their homes.

Archbishop Anastas Janullatos wishes people a happy Easter through an online video.

