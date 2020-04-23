Kosovo’s LDK party nominates first candidate to lead new gov’t

TIRANA, April 23 - The Democratic League of Kosovo have proposed Avdullah Hoti as its first nominee for Prime Minister of the new government of Kosovo, shortly after President Hashim Thaçi requested a name for a possible nominee.

Avdullah Hoti, who served as deputy was dismissed by Prime Minister Albin Kurti for voting against his government in the vote of no-confidence on March 25.

The leader of LDK, Isa Mustafa, said that the mandate will be voted on within the General Council of his party as well, while expressing hope that the new government of Kosovo is formed by the end of the week.

"I personally think that Mr. Hoti can do this job with the greatest responsibility, he can lead a stable government forward, he can establish communication with all parliamentary entities in our Assembly and he can also enable normalized and positive communication with our European partners and our American partners, because we must have the support of our partners even now in the process of the fight against COVID-19 as well as in the process of dialogue," Mustafa said.

The Democratic League has already reached an agreement in principle with the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo, the Social Democratic Initiative, the New Kosovo Alliance and the national minority parties represented in parliament to form the new government.

On Wednesday, the president said that he would give the mandate to anyone who proves to have a majority in parliament, despite opposition from Kurti's party 'Vetëvendosje', which called it a constitutional violation.

In this line, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that he would appeal to the Constitutional Court after seeing the documents on the basis of which the president and other political parties that are targeting the government are acting, as he said, without the winner and against the winner.

Former President of the Constitutional Court of Kosovo, Enver Hasani, said in a conversation with VOA that President Thaçi is playing the role of a coordinator of political will, which does not belong to him. Hasani said that all parties must work to preserve the constitutional order.

Kosovo's government was voted down on March 25 in a no-confidence motion initiated by the Democratic League of Kosovo. The motion was initiated after LDK demanded that tariffs on Serbian goods be lifted unconditionally at the request of the United States, which has already suspended programs and warned of other sanctions if this does not happen.