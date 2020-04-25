34 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, April 25 - Thirty-four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 712 in Albania. This marks the highest number of confirmed cases in a day since March 9. The majority of cases were identified in Kruja, which is currently facing an outbreak in two factories, followed by Kukes and Tirana.

The total 18 cases identified in Kruja are linked to the employees of the two factories in the city, the majority of whom show no symptoms. In Kukes police officers and one relative of a police officer tested positive for the coronavirus, while the four new cases identified in Tirana are related to the outbreak in Prison 313.

So far, tests have been conducted on 7015 people, 10 percent of whom have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Minister of Health. A total of 32 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital and the 'COVID 2' Hospital, eight of whom are in intensive care and two are intubated.

So far, a total of 403 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered. However, they will have to be quarantined at home for 14 days.

The death toll remains at 27 victims.

Currently, the geographical distribution of the infected patients across Albania is as follows:

Tirana 289 cases

Durrës 42 cases

Lushnje 7 cases

Elbasan 18 cases

Fier 37 cases

Kavaja 9 cases

Rrogozhina 4 cases

Korça 19 cases

Vlora 5 cases

Shkodra 103 cases

Lezha 14 cases

Berat 3 cases

Has 14 cases

Kruja 83 cases

Tropoja 4 cases

Puka 5 cases

Mirdita 5 cases

Kukes 18 cases

Mallakster 1 case

Kurbin 31 cases

Mat 1 case

The Albanian government has restricted movement of vehicles and pedestrians throughout the territory by imposing a curfew from 5 a.m. to 17:30 p.m, with only one person per household being authorized to move. Last weekend, citizens were not allowed out of their houses on Saturday and Sunday. All international air, sea and land travel is banned and schools, kindergartens, bars, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, concert halls and parks are also closed.