Schools in Albania to remain closed until September



TIRANA, April 28 - Schools in Albania will reopen in September, as the rest of the classes will take place online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Minister of Education Besa Shahini announced in a press release on Tuesday that the the decision has to do with the large number of students who will not be able to keep social distancing in their classrooms if schools reopen

While all students in the first to the 11th grade will continue to attend online classes from home until May 29, high school seniors on the other hand are obligated to attend three weeks of school - from May 18 to June 5. According to Minister Shahini, there will be no more than 10-12 seniors in each classroom.

Shahini emphasized that whoever wants to repeat the school year should make a requesy as soon as possible, although all classes will be covered once again in September, to be followed later by next year's school program.

Meanwhile lockdown measures in Albanian are gradually being loosened in green and 'low risk' areas, such as the districts of Dibra, Gjirokastra, he municipalities of Staranda, Konispol, Himara, Delvina and Finiq, the municipalities of Prrenjas, Pogradec and Librazhd as well as the Municipality of Divjaka. In other cities, some businesses have reopened but citizens are still required to obtain movement authorization.