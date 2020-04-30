Albanian authorities arrest alleged ISIS member wanted in Germany

TIRANA, April 30 - Albanian authorities have arrested a 24-year old Tajikistani national, accused of being an ISIS membr. The man had reportedly been living in Albania with another Tajikistani familiy for two months when he was detained on Thursday, following the issuance of an international arrest warrant from Germany, on April 21.

“The citizen was declared internationally wanted by Interpol Wiesbaden, Germany, after the Federal Court in Karlsruhe, Germany on 21.04.2020 issued an international arrest warrant for him, for the criminal offence of ‘participation in a foreign terrorist organisation’, suspected as a member and participant of a foreign terrorist organisation and establishing a terrorist cell in Germany to commit jihad on behalf of the Islamic State (ISIS),” the police announced on Thursday.

Interpol Tirana is expected to extradite the man to Germany to face charges against him.

On April 15, German police arrested five men suspected to be members of an Islamic State group that had been planning attacks on US military facilities in Germany. Two of the suspects were also accused of travelling to Albania to carry out an assassination attempt in exchange for 40 000 dollars. However, the plan had reportedly failed and they eventually returned to Germany.