872 total COVID-19 cases in Albania, 75% recovered

TIRANA, May 11 - Four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 872 in Albania. This marks the lowest number of daily cases since the outbreak in the country. Two of the cases were identified in Tirana, one in Kamza and one in Kruja.

So far, tests have been conducted on 11089 people. A total of 28 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital and the 'COVID 2' Hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

So far, a total of 654 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus, equivalent to 75 percent of the total in Albania have now recovered.

The death toll remains at 31 victims for over 10 consecutive days.

Currently, the geographical distribution of active cases across Albania is as follows:

Tirana 87 cases

Kruja 56 cases

Shkodra 17 cases

Kamza 12 cases

Fier 5 cases

Kurbin 3 cases

Elbasan 3 cases

Mirdita 1 case

Berat 1 case

Durrës 1 case

Korça 1 case

The government is gradually loosening restrictive measures by allowing movement in areas with no active cases and certain businesses to reopen, although it has simultaneously put in place strict rules that come with the resuming of their activity.