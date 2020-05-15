Health Minister warns of second lockdown after surge in COVID-19 cases

TIRANA, May 15 - Minister of Health Olgerta Manastirliu warned that another surge in cases could lead to the return of restrictive measures in the country, after eighteen new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 898 in Albania. This marks the highest number of daily cases for the second consecutive day in weeks. Eleven cases were identified in Tirana, four in Kruja, two in Berat and one in Durrës

Mastirliu expressed concern that citizens are not properly respecting the rules for social distancing.

"The easing [of restrictions] phase only makes sense if it is accompanied by a steady decrease in the number of infections. Further increase would force us to take immediate steps to prevent a second shock wave, which would blow up what has been achieved so far, " she said.

She urged citizens to go out of their homes only if necessary and respect social distancing rules while doing so.

So far, tests have been conducted on approximately 12000 people. A total of 19 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital and the 'COVID 2' Hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

Currently, the geographical distribution of active cases across Albania is as follows:

Tirana 77 cases

Kruja 46 cases

Shkodra 16 cases

Kamza 12 cases

Berat 10 cases

Durres 9 cases

Fier 5 cases

Kurbin 1 case

Elbasan 2 cases

Mirdita 1 case

Korça 1 case