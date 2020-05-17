Kosovo civil society to organize rally against demolition of Albania's National Theatre

TIRANA, May 17 - Civil society members in Kosovo condemned the demolishing of Albania's National Theatre, calling it a bandit-like action accompanied by violence against dozens of artists, journalists and activists. They called for a protest to take place at 17:00 in front of the National Theater in Prishtina in solidarity with the Alliance for the Protection of Theater.



"As a sign of solidarity with their almost three-year effort, today at 17:00 we will gather in front of the National Theater of Kosovo, to express our indignation with this unmatched arrogance and our opposition to this action of the Albanian Government and the Municipality of Tirana," they stated.



Furthermore, as a sign of solidarity with the National Theater in Tirana, 10 theaters in Kosovo have suspended their performances.



On the official Facebook page of the National Theater of Kosovo, the theatres made a joint statement on the suspension of the performances which were scheduled to take place today.



"As a sign of solidarity against the demolition of the building of the National Theater in Tirana, the National Theater of Kosovo, the Theater of Gjilan, the Theater "Hadi Shehu" - Gjakova ", the Theater" Bekim Fehmiu "Prizren, the Theater" Adriana "- Ferizaj", the Theater "Muharrem Qena "- Mitrovica," Multimedia Center "," Oda Theater "," Urban "Theater," Etno Teatri - Kukaj ", we cancel the play" Skenderbeu or love and freedom ", which has been planned within the online / livestream calendar," the statement reads.

They added that "the theatre has existed before us and will exist eternally."