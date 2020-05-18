Coronavirus, only 2 new cases in 24 hours in Albania

TIRANA, May 18 - Only two new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 948 in Albania. This marks the lowest number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 12,500 people. A total of 15 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital and the 'COVID 2' Hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

So far, 77 percent of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered.

The death toll remains at 31 victims.

Currently, the geographical distribution of active cases across Albania is as follows:



Tirana 69

Kruja 44

Durrës 31

Shkodra 15

Kamza 12

Berat 10

Fier 4

Elbasan 2

Kurbin 1

Mirdita 1

Korça 1

As of Monday, Albanian residents in red areas can move without a permit until 9 p.m.. Bars, cafes and restaurants have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.