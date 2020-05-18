National Theatre could not have been reconstructed, Tirana Mayor says

TIRANA, May 18 - Mayor of Tirana Erion Veliaj explained on Monday that the demolition of the National Theatre was necessary as its reconstruction was not possible.

Veliaj presented the future project of the New Theater, insisting that there was no possibility for the reconstruction of the building that was demolished on Sunday.

"Even if it were to be rebuilt, the whole building would have to be demolished, without any element of the past being preserved," he said.

According to Veliaj, the timing to demolish the Theatre during the early morning hours on Sunday, was chosen to avoid conflict with those who opposed the demolition, who, as he put it, represent a small minority of artists.

On Sunday, protests took over the capital city following the demolishing of the National Theater as activists chanted 'Down with Dictatorship'. Dozens of citizens were detained and arrested for resistance, including artists and journalists. Since then, the government's action has been subject to criticism by many international voices, which condemned both the lack of dialogue with civil society members and the police violence.