Citizens gather in protest against demolition of National Theatre

TIRANA, May 18 - Hundreds of citizens gathered on Monday afternoon in front of the ruins of the now-demolished National Theater, as part of the protest organized by the Alliance for the Protection of Theater. A day after authorities demolished the building of the National Theater, the boulevard was filled with artists, civil society activists, citizens as well as opposition leaders who protested against the demolition and called for.

Robert Budina, director and member of the Alliance for the Protection of Theater who has strongly opposed the demolition of the building since 2018, stated that the Theatre served as a symbol for democracy. He condemned the government's act, calling the demolition unconstitutional.

"The demolition of the Theater highlighted all the issues of the Albanian democracy. The symbolism of the National Theater was not only in the walls, but the standing position of democracy which was demolished by unconstitutional laws "

"The protest of the Theater was a candle that lit many other candles of protest, that hope cannot be killed", said actor Neritan Liçaj.

Many of other artists who spoke, including Budina, accused the police of using violence against those who were in the building at the time. "We were dragged away, and the demolition began while there were still people [inside]," he said.

Analyst and publicist Fatos Lubonja who was also present at the protest, stated that the demolition has left a blow to the freedom and desire of the Albanian people to live in "a peaceful democratic country."

He added that citizens are facing "a very dangerous gang and we need to think deeply and long about how to act to get rid of this gang that has seized the state."

According to Lubonja, the citizens should demand the resignation of the Mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, and that he and others, be held accountable for the destruction of public property.

Protestors were heard chanting "Rama leave" and "Down with dictatorship" as they waved their. Around 1,000 Police forces are located a few meters behind the protest podium, in the area near the Ministry of Interior, where the building of the National Theater was still standing until Sunday morning.



Shortly before the start of the protest, President Ilir Meta, through a Facebook post, called for an international investigation into what he called "the unconstitutional, illegal and the most anti-European way of destroying the National Theater." He added that he is to cooperate with the Alliance for the Protection of Theater, as well as any European and international institution for Culture.

Finally, Meta urged protestors not to practice violence but believe instead that democracy can prevail "over 'Talibanism' and oligarchy.'"

Artists stated that they will continue to resist and protest against the Rama government, while Budina once again called on President Ilir Meta to dissolve the parliament. Later, he announced that protests will continue on to Wednesday at 17:30.