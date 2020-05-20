U.S. Ambassador discusses electoral reform with Prime Minister

TIRANA, May 20 - US Ambassador to Tirana Yuri Kim met with Prime Minister Edi Rama on Tuesday to discuss recent events and the progress of the electoral reform. According to a statement from the embassy on Twitter, the Ambassador stressed the importance of inclusiveness and due deliberation in governance discussions, in line with Albania's status as a member of NATO and an aspirant for EU membership.

"They agreed that it is essential for Albania to stay on course to reach agreement to reach agreement on electoral reform and other measures as promised to the people of Albania." Ambassador Kim will also meet with the leader of the Democratic Party, Lulzim Basha who hinted earlier that the opposition may not partake in electoral reform discussions following the demolition of the National Theatre.

Meanwhile, Basha met with the ambassadors of the member states of the European Union and said that the Rama government is hindering the integration of Albania as well as "destroying the economy." Commenting on the allegations, he said: "Investigating and prosecuting those who committed this macabre crime ... is an inalienable condition and a commitment of mine, which will become a reality only when the country does not have a government that checks the prosecution and justice. "

The Alliance for the Protection of the National Theater will hold another protest against the demolition of the Theatre today at 17:00, near the theater ground and the Ministry of Interior in Tirana.

In addition to protesting the demolition, they are also calling for the release of eight activists who were arrested during the protest on Sunday, the detention of whom is to be decided by the Tirana Court today.