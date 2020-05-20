15 new COVID-19 cases in Albania, 79% recovered

TIRANA, May 20 - Fifteen new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 964 in Albania. This is a significant increase compared to the past days, which saw the lowest number since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Thirteen of the new cases were identified in Durres, while only one case was confirmed in Tirana.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 12,500 people. A total of 15 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

So far, 79 percent of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered.

The death toll remains at 31 victims.

Currently, the geographical distribution of active cases across Albania is as follows:



Tirana 57 cases

Durres 44 cases

Kruje 33 cases

Shkodra 15 cases

Kamza 10 cases

Berat 10 cases

Fier 3 cases

Elbasan 1 case

Mirdita 1 case

Korça 1 case

As of Monday, Albanian residents in red areas can move without a permit until 9 p.m.. Bars, cafes and restaurants have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.