Tirana Court sanctions 8 'National Theatre' protesters

TIRANA, May 20 - The Tirana Court gave its verdict on the detention of eight activists from the 'Vetevendosje' Movemenet in Tirana, who were arrested on May 17 during the protest against the demolition of the National Theatre. The Court sentenced Erik and Endrit Mërtiri to house arrest until June 3, while Bojken Abazi, leader of the LVV, Kastriot Qema, Romeo Lilo, Ledion Xhoxhaj, Burim Tafilica and Sokol Ndoja are obliged to appear in court.

The prosecution had demanded that two of them be placed under house arrest and that six others be investigated on charges of illegal massive gathering and resisting police.



The President of the Republic, Ilir Meta stated that "all arrests, detentions and proceedings for the peaceful protection of the National Theater are only political and that should be released". He added that "the demolition of the National Theater finally annihilated any illusion of the existence of the rule of law in Albania."

The Alliance for the Protection of Theater is organizing another protest rally in the afternoon, demanding an investigation into the demolition of the National Theater and the violence against its members.

Earlier, Prime Minister Edi Rama denied that there had been violence by the police and added that there was no reason to investigate neither the demolition of the Theatre nor the police.

The National Theatre was demolished during the early morning hours of Sunday, after over 2 years of resistance by civil society activists.

Several citizens, artists and opposition party members were detained and arrested, prompting protests in the country against both the act of the demolition and police violence.