5 new COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, May 20 - Five new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 969 in Albania. Three of the new cases were identified in Durres, one in Tirana and one in Kruja.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 13,500 people. A total of 14 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

So far, 79 percent of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered.

The death toll remains at 31 victims.

Currently, the geographical distribution of active cases across Albania is as follows:



Tirana 55 cases

Durres 47 cases

Kruje 31 cases

Shkodra 10 cases

Kamza 10 cases

Berat 9 cases

Fier 2 cases

Elbasan 1 case

Mirdita 1 case

Korça 1 case

As of Monday, Albanian residents in red areas can move without a permit until 9 p.m.. Bars, cafes and restaurants have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.