Albania to open borders within May

TIRANA, May 21 - Albania will open its borders within May, as it commences preparations for the tourist season. Prime Minister Edi Rama announced the decision during the parliamentary session on Thursday, during which he also stressed that the government is also preparing in case there is a second Covid-19 wave due to the opening of borders.

"Within May, Albania will be fully open, the borders will be open and we will prepare for the tourist season," Rama said.

Earlier, Minister of Tourism Blendi Klosi held a meeting with the members of the Albanian Tourist Union to discuss plans for resuming tourism activity, highlighting the priority of opening the land and air borders.

Borders in Albania were closed in March in order to stop the spread of Covid-19. So far, 969 cases have been confirmed in the country, but the government has taken significant steps into loosening the restrictions in place.