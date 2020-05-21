U.S. Ambassador says justice reform imperfect but necessary

TIRANA, May 21 - US ambassador to Albania Yuri Kim has warned against the obstruction of the justice reform in the country.

On Thursday, US Ambassador Yuri Kim tweeted that she hoped "there is no truth to rumors of a back-room deal to kill justice reform", adding that that "the reform must go on, despite it being painful, slow & imperfect."

The statement comes after President Ilir Meta called on the three new members of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecution Office (SPAK) to remain "uninfluenced by any internal or foreign interference, as well as to always remain faithful only to the Constitution and the laws in its respect."

President Meta held meeting with the opposition as well, after which he stated that he "informed them of the efforts and proposal of an actual inclusive platform regarding the European integration." He urged "the United Opposition to contribute to the Political Council to show the will to restore the legitimacy of all institutions through free and fair elections."

Following Ambassador Kim's statement, EU Ambassador to Albania Luigi Soreca also wrote about the need to not open fundamental issues regarding the reform, but to enhance its efficiency and reinforce "the resources at its disposal."

Basha replied to both Ambassadors via Twitter, claiming that "any constitutional or legal changes regarding justice reform by the current parliament are illegitimate. Such changes serve only those who use their power to twist and undermine the reform and to politically control and capture the justice system."

During the week, Ambassador Kim met with Prime Minister Edi Rama, Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha, and President Ilir Meta.