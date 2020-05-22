Opposition determined to continue electoral reform

TIRANA, May 22 - The Albanian opposition affirmed its determination to continue working on the electoral reform, in order to help the country on the path towards EU accession. After meeting with DP experts on Friday, Basha said the opposition had never abandoned the electoral reform, and that the boycotting came after artists and activists were violently beaten by the police forces on Sunday.

"We will offer the Albanians a way out of the crisis by fully engaging in the completion of electoral reform as soon as possible, which will pave the way for free and fair elections, and the process of EU accession talks for Albania," Basha stated.



Regarding the electoral system, Basha said that he seeks "to give Albanians the system they see as the most suitable." He urged the people to vote Rama out first and later choose the "most democractic system."



Prime Minister Edi Rama welcomed the opposition's determination to follow through with the electoral reform, considering it "better late than never."



The statement was also welcomed by U.S. and EU Ambassadors.

"I welcome Lulzim Basha's decision to resume cross-party work on the electoral reform in the Political Council. It serves the highest interest of Albania and contributes to conclude this important reform without further delay, so as to meet the condition set last March by the EU Council," EU Ambassador Luigi Soreca said.

A day ago President Meta held a meeting with the opposition, after which he stated that he "informed them of the efforts and proposal of an actual inclusive platform regarding the European integration." He urged "the 'United Opposition' to contribute to the Political Council to show the will to restore the legitimacy of all institutions through free and fair elections."

