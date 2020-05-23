8 new COVID-19 cases in Albania, 79% recovered

TIRANA, May 23 - Eight new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 989 in Albania. Five of the new cases were identified in Tirana, two in Durres and one in Kruja.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 14,000 people. A total of 16 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, five of whom are in intensive care.

So far, 79 percent of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered.

The death toll remains at 31 victims.

Currently there are 175 active cases in Albania.

Tirana 62

Durrës 50

Kruja 27

Shkodra 10

Berat 10

Kamza 9

Fier 4

Elbasan 1

Mirdita 1

Korça 1

Albanian residents in red areas can now move without a permit until 9 p.m.. Bars, cafes and restaurants have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.