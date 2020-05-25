6 new COVID-19 cases in Albania, totaling 1004

TIRANA, May 25 - Six new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1004 in Albania. Four of the new cases were identified in Tirana and two in Shkodra.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 14,500 people. A total of 16 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

So far, 79 percent of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered.

The death toll remains at 31 victims.

Currently there are 175 active cases in Albania.

Tirana 59

Durrës 53

Kruja 27

Shkodra 10

Berat 12

Kamza 10

Fier 4

Elbasan 1

Mirdita 1

Korça 1

Albanian residents in red areas can now move without a permit until 9 p.m.. Bars, cafes and restaurants have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.