Montenegro to open borders with Albania in June

TIRANA, May 26 - Montenegro borders will open for Albania by the start of June.

Prime Minister Duško Marković announced on Monday that the country will initially open borders with Croatia, Slovenia, Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Greece as well as Albania.

According to Marković, these countries meet the appropriate epidemiological conditions of the Institute of Public Health, as they have up to 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

"At least two countries in the region meet the conditions, but the situation is changing day by day. It is possible that we will open the borders with some countries in the region, but it depends on the situation when the order comes into force," Marković said.



Foreigners entering Montenegro will not be required to undergo special testing, but will be given clear instructions to follow during their stay in the country.

Montenegro closed its borders in mid-March in order to prevent the spread of the virus, but recently became the first country to declare itself 'coronavirus-free', after having no confirmed cases since May 5.



In total, 324 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Montenegro, 315 of whom have recovered and nine have died.

