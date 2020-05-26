Venice Commission opinion expected on 18-19 June

TIRANA, May 26 - The Venice Commission is expected to submit the final opinion on the issue of the Constitutional Court appointments and the Anti-Defamation Package on 18-19 June.

The opinion was initially scheduled to be submitted on March 20-21, but was later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in January, President Ilir Meta addressed the Venice Commission with a lengthy request, in response to a move made by the majority to seek from this body of international experts an interpretation of the situation created last November with appointments to the Constitutional Court.

The Venice Commission responded in its draft opinion that "the president's actions regarding the appointment of members of the Constitutional Court are generally consistent, with a reasonable interpretation of the Constitution."