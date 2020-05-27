21 new COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, May 26 - Twenty-one new coronavirus cases were also confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1050 in Albania. The majority of the new cases were identified in Tirana and the Ministry of Health reports that the outbreak is at the Mother Theresa Hospital after a nurse infected nine of the medical personnel and four patients.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 14,500 people. A total of 25 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

Moreover, 78 percent of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered.

The death toll remains at 33 victims.

Currently there are several active cases in Albania.

Tirana 101

Durrës 51

Kruja 23

Shkodra 12

Kamza 9

Berat 6

Fier 2

Korça 1

Albanian residents in red areas can now move without a permit until 9 p.m.. Bars, cafes and restaurants have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.