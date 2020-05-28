Justice reform must not be derailed, Chair of IMO says

TIRANA, May 28 - Director for the Western Balkans at the European Commission and Chair of the International Monitoring Operation (IMO), Genoveva Ruiz Calavera, urged Albanian officials to move forward with the judicial reform in order to ensure its full implementation. In an Op-Ed published online at EAAS, Calavera said that the reform must not be undermined by various attacks, as it will be a key element in Albania's path twoards EU integration.

"This is not a time to derail the reform and its many achievements to date, such as the establishment of all new judicial institutions, which have been functioning well already for some time. The vetting process has continued progressing steadily as well, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on hearings," she wrote, praising at the same time the latest appointment of three new members to the High Court.

Debate over the justice reform was sparked by the launch of an investigation into one of the members of the Appeal Chamber, Luan Daci, on suspicion of concealing from his records his dismissal as a judge in 1997. Daci was suspended from office at the College of court decision. For Ms. Calavera, "t The current investigation in the case of one of the members of the Appeal Chamber and the subsequent suspension from office, should not be an excuse to attack the judicial reform – it should rather be seen as the most concrete evidence that the system has started to function effectively. "



IThe statement comes as President Ilir Meta has been critical of the reform's implementation and has spared no direct accusations against US and European legal aid missions that have closely followed not only the drafting of the reform but also its implementation. He recently proposed "the establishment of a Political Council where all legal and constitutional changes should be made with unanimous consensus regarding the justice reform."