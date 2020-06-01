COVID-19 curfew lifted in Albania

TIRANA, June 1 - As of today, pedestrians and vehicles will be able to move with no time limits across the country. Residents in red zones may also travel to and from green zones without having to apply for a permit to do so.

Businesses will remain open without any time restrictions either and kindergartens and nurseries will open in addition to gyms. The lifting of restrictions will be accompanied by strict hygiene rules imposed by the government similar to those that restaurants and bars have been following since their reopening.

However, night clubs, swimming pools, theatre and cinema, gatherings and conferences will remain closed until possibly June 23. Meanwhile, discussions on the resumption of public transport are still ongoing.

On the other hand, weddings and funerals will be allowed with a limited number of guests.

Additionally, although it was initally planned that beaches would open on June 10, the Ministry of Health has decided to open them on June 6.

The beaches will be open under security measures, according to a plan which includes the entire coastline as a safe area. Beaches by approved areas will be designated with special authorizations by a Provisional Authority set up for this period which will administer permits for the placement of beach equipment through an online application and a special protocol to ensure distance maintenance and hygienic-sanitary conditions on the beaches.