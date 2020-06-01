Kosovo imposes 22 € disinfection tax on Albanian lorries



TIRANA, June 1 - Dozens of Albanian trucks carrying goods to Kosovo were faced with a 22 euro disinfection tax at the border checkpoint between the two countries.

Long queues of both goods and personal vehicles coming from Albania were seen at the Morina checkpoint as the Kosovo Police stated that the fee was required to disinfect the trucks as a measure against the coronavirus.

Citizens with private vehicles were asked for a certificate proving they have been tested for coronavirus, which if not provided, would let to them being subject to a one-week quarantine in Kosovo. This caused confusion for the travelers who were unaware of such conditions, and who claimed that the government had not officially announced them in regard to Albania.

The situation came at a time when Albania recently opened its land borders to all neighbouring countries and has begun to receive the first tourists from Kosovo.

Although no official announcement was made on the matter, Faik Hoti hinted earlier that this could happen after he said that Albania could open the border unilaterally because "each state decides on its own borders."

The situation at the border checkpoint sparked several reactions from citizens which were left confused and dissatisfied. As a result, the Ministry later clarified that the disinfection of trucks was foreseen in the framework of measures to combat the pandemic of COVID-19, but added that importers no longer need to disinfect the trucks at border crossings.

Similar to Albania, Kosovo opened its land borders for its neighboring countries on Monday. Although Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti spoke of a health certificate requirement for those entering the country and a one-week quarantine, specifics were not made regarding Albanian citizens nor about a disinfection tax, hence the citizens' confusion.