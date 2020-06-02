21 new COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, June 2 - Twenty-one new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1164 in Albania. A total of 14 new cases were identified in Tirana, three in Kruja, one in Durres, one in Shkodra, one in Kamza and one in Mallakaster.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 16,500 people. A total of 27 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

Moreover, 76 percent of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered.

The death toll remains at 33 victims.

Currently there are 240 active cases in Albania.

Tirana 157

Durrës 20

Kruja 20

Kamza 11

Shkodër 10

Mat 9

Lushnje 6

Berat 2

Fier 2

Korca 1

Librazhd 1

Mallakstra 1

Residents in Albania can now move without a permit and no time restrictions across the country. Kindergartens, nurseries and gyms have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.