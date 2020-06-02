Inspectorate of Justice launches investigation into controversial judge

TIRANA, June 2 - The High Inspectorate of Justice has launched today the administrative investigation against judge of Kruja, Enkelejda Hoxha. The motion comes after a complaint filed by the Ministry of Justice for the release of several inmates who were sentenced to life in prison, including Endrit Dokle, the former member of the notorious Durrës gang.

Hoxha is known for releasing convicted murderes who were supposed to serve life sentences such as Genc Tafili, convicted for the murder of the a police commission in Shkodra, Arben Zylyftari and Ilir Paja, who had previously escaped prison in Italy and was charged for attempted murder against a police officer.

Furthermore, the Judge was also noted for declaring a dubious source of income in her forms, which sparked reaction from Minister of Justice

Etilda Gjoni who demanded her dismissal from duty. President Ilir Meta also demanded that the Inspectorate of the High Council of Justice, in accordance with the requirements of the law, immediately begin the verification of the case in question and the procedural activity of this court.

"The release of those sentenced to life imprisonment rings an alarm bell for the justice process," Gjoni said at the time.