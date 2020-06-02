Istanbul Prosecution demands imprisonment for 'Air Albania' shareholder

TIRANA, June 2 - The Istanbul Prosecution Office has demanded the imprisonment of shareholder of 'Air Albania' airline company, Sinan Idrizi, who has been accused of fraud. The denunciation against him was made by Turkish businessman Adnan Polat, the former president of the Galatasaray football club.

The Prosecution demanded that Idrizi be sentenced from three to ten years.

According to Turkish media sources, Polat accuses Idrizi for refusing to return a $3.5 million deposit for the purchase of Albanian oil company, Global Fluids International, which did not happen.

Idrizi told Polat that the initial price was 17 million USD, but asked for a 3.5 million dollar deposit that would be returned to Polat once the company was sold.

Idrizi reportedly attempted to postpone the purchase as much as possible, claiming that the company would be sold after the 2017 elections in Albania. However, elections ended yet the purchasing of the company was not made by Idrizi.

Idrizi later refused to return the money after Polat demanded them back, thus leading to the lawsuit.

The case was sent to Istanbul's Assize Court and is currently awaiting review.