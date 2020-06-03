Armed man threatens police in Kamza

TIRANA, June 3 - A 34-year-old man in Kamza threatened several policemen with an automatic firearm on Wednesday morning before handing himself over.

The man, identified as Ronald Kryemadhi, was reportedly accused of domestic violence and forbidding his children from attending school and as such, was to be escorted in Court by the police a deay earlier. However, negotiations failed as the man refused to step out of his building and threatened to murder his children if the police approached him.

Policemen from the Tirana Police Directorate, FNSH and RENEA forces joined the Kamza Police the next day and surrounded the house in a second attempt to escort the 34-year-old, but were faced once again with resistance on Kryemadhi's part. However, after 30 minutes of negotiations, the man handed himself over to the police.



Furthermore, the General Director of the State Police, Rebani Jaupaj, stated that the man is suspected of being a religious radical, seeing as he forbade his children from attending school.

"We have no information that he suffers from mental health problems, his actions that do not allow children to go to school have to do with the religious belief he follows, " Jaupi said.