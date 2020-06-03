Gov't and opposition united towards EU Integration

TIRANA, June 3 - Albanian opposition leader Lulzim Basha is expected to participate in the National Council for EU Integration Meeting which will be held on June 9. According to the agenda of the meeting, as seen exclusively by Tirana Times, Basha will be the first to comment on the Action plan for integration, followed by PM Rama, while the opposition has boycotted the parliament since February 2019.

The meeting will be held online and the opening remarks will be given by Head of the National Council Rudina Hajdari as well as EU Ambassador to Albania Luigi Soreca.

Later on the Action plan will be presented by Albanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gent Cakaj, which fill first be commented by opposition leader Lulzim Basha, followed by PM Edi Rama, President Ilir Meta and Chairman of Parliament Gramoz Ruci.

The meeting will then be concluded by Deputy Head of the NCEUI, Taulant Balla.

NCEUI is the highest and most inclusive consultative body that gathers decision makers, academia, civil society representatives and media to discuss pertinent developments and action platforms regarding the EU integration process. It operates out of the premises of the Parliament and headed by the current opposition representative Rudina Hajdari who refused her party's decision to boycott and stayed in the parliament.