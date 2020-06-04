U.S. announces $5.5 mill to establish U.S.-Albanian Transparency Academy

TIRANA, June 4 - The U.S. has announced an addition $5.5 million amount to Albania in order to establish the U.S.-Albanian Transparency Academy (USATA).

In an official statement, the U.S. Embassy in Tirana states that "USATA will increase the transparency and integrity of government, public and private institutions, and support justice reform."

Furthermore, the Academy will enable the management of earthquake recovery funds and any public funds "in a transparent and accountable fashion that benefits those most in need."

This donation is part of the larger U.S. contribution of over $700 million to Albania in the past 20 years.

The U.S. initially pledged 5 million USD during the International Donors' Conference in January which sought to gather funds for post-earthquake construction and recovery in Albania.