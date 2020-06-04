13 new COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, June 4 - Thirteen new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1197 in Albania. A total of 11 new cases were identified in Tirana, one in Kruja and one in Shkodra.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 17,000 people. A total of 23 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, five of whom are in intensive care.

Moreover, 898 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered.

The death toll remains at 33 victims.

Currently there are 266 active cases in Albania.

Tirana 183

Kruja 23

Durres 15

Kamza 12

Shkodra 11

Mat 9

Lushnje 6

Berat 2

Fier 2

Korca 1

Librazhd 1

Mallakstra 1

Residents in Albania can now move without a permit and no time restrictions across the country. Kindergartens, nurseries and gyms have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.