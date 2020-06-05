Turkey to open borders with Albania on June 22

TIRANA, June 5 - Turkey will open its borders to Albania on June 22nd.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Turkey will gradually open the borders primarily with Turkish Cyprus, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Qatar and Greece on June 10.

Five days after that, borders will open with Germany, Austria, Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Japan, Northern Macedonia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovenia, Tajikistan. On June 22, borders will open with Albania, Bosnia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, South Korea, Ireland, Montenegro, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovakia, later followed by Belgium on June 25.

Turkey closed all flights to and from Italy on March 1, 2020, while it closed borders with the rest of the countries on March 15. However, repatriation flights continued in Albania to and from Istanbul via flag-carrier airline 'Air Albania' for a brief amount of period after that.