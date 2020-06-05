Thousands march against sexual violence in Tirana

TIRANA, June 5 - Thousands of citizens took the streets of Tirana in protest against sexual violence yesterday, demanding justice for the 15-year old girl who was raped by a 65-year old school guard and three boys.

Young women and men marched from the Boulevard to the Ministry of Education building, holding up banners reading "No means no", "Educate boys", "I belong to myself", "Your daughter is not to blame". Calls for justice were heard among protesters addressed to the police and the Ministry of Education, as they were accused of negligence regarding the case of the 15-year-old.

The rape and blackmailing of the 15-year-old minor in Babrru, located in the outskirts of Tirana, made headlines several days ago after it was discovered that a 65-year-old man adn three boys were involved for over two years, while the neighbourhood had known .



Sexual intercourse with the minor according to preliminary investigations dates back to 2018, thus meaning that she has been sexually abused by the guard and the boys for two years now. The man threatened to expose the young girl after he had recorded the intercourse with his phone, at the same time while writing her name all over the walls of the neighborhood buildings.

Following the protest, President Ilir Meta called on the justice system to investigate the rape case of the 15-year-old as soon as possible. He said that if violence is not condemned, it will become part of the system.