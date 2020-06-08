Kosovo removes restrictions for Albanian citizens

TIRANA, June 8 - As of Monday, Albanian citizens may travel to Kosovo without any restrictions, including self-quarantine and obligatory COVID-19 tests.

Kosovo's new government decided that incoming foreigners will not be subject to self-isolation, nor will they be required to take the test, conditions which were set by the previous government led by Albin Kurti.

The Minister of Health, Armend Zemaj, said that Albanian citizens who enter Kosovo will only be subject to detailed medical examinations. However, he warned them that coronavirus restrictions need to be respected.

Last week, Albanian citizens who attempted to enter the country were left confused after Kurti's government imposed a 22 euro disinfection tax to all lorries carrying goods to Kosovo, in addition to subjecting all individuals to a coronavirus test as well as a seven-day self-quarantine upon entering the country.

Authorities later removed the tax, but rules for individuals entering the country remained until today.