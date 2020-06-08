17 new COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, June 8 - Seventeen new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1263 in Albania. A total of 8 new cases were identified in Tirana, 6 in Shkodra and three in Kamza.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 18,500 people. A total of 34 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, six of whom are in intensive care.

Moreover, 945 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered.

The death toll remains at 34 victims.

Currently there are 284 active cases in Albania.

Tirana 188

Shkodra 25

Kruja 24

Kamza 17

Durres 10

Mat 9

Lushnje 6

Tropoja 2

Korca 1

Librazhd 1

Mallakstra 1

Residents in Albania can now move without a permit and no time restrictions across the country. Kindergartens, nurseries and gyms have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.